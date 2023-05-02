Cher & Alexander Edwards Break Up After Engagement Rumors!

Cher is a single woman again!

On Monday, TMZ learned the Believe songstress and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards — who had a controversial nearly 40-year age gap — have officially called it quits.

Sources close to the former couple told the outlet the relationship ended a few weeks ago, but it’s unclear what led to the falling out or who decided to end things first.

As you may know, this comes after reports the pair were engaged when the 76-year-old posted a photo of a stunning and massive diamond ring she was gifted on Christmas. Naturally, fan speculation went into high gear, but it turns out those rumors were fake! The insiders said they were never engaged, but once word got around, they decided to play into the speculation.

The duo was first romantically linked in November 2022 after they were seen holding hands during a date in Los Angeles. They went on to flaunt their PDA despite tons of pushback. Turns out things weren’t meant to last forever for Cher with Amber Rose‘s ex! Thoughts? Are you sad to see them split?

