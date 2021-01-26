People Are FREAKING OUT Over Jordyn Woods' Sexy Buss It Challenge Video!

The laws of physics apparently don’t apply to Jordyn Woods’ booty!

On Tuesday, the KUWTK alum took to TikTok to try her luck at the #BussItChallenge — and based on the Twitter reactions, it sounds like gurl straight up WON! (Sorry, Chloe Bailey!)

The star’s video starts with her in casual wear before the camera cuts to her in a sexy outfit, dropping low and bouncing her cakez like her life depends on it. Viewers were left stunned by the buoyancy of Woods’ booty, which practically bounced up to the back of her neck, according to fans.

Video: Claudia Conway Says Kellyanne Didn’t Post The Nude Photo

Ch-ch-check out a small sampling of comments (below):

“Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees” “Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin” “Jordyn Woods’ ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!!” “my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge”

Don’t believe them? Watch Jordyn’s sexy Buss It video for yourself where she dances to the namesake bop by Erica Banks (below).

Wowwwww!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do we have a winner here?

[Image via TikTok]