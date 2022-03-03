Julia Fox Calls Kanye West The 'Ultimate Stunt Queen' -- Says Only Some 'Elements' Of Their Relationship Were Real!

Whatever Kanye West is doing after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, it’s not dating.

We already heard from an insider spilling on his relationship with Chaney Jones who painted a picture of a more performance-art type situation, in which the Kim lookalike is acting more in the role of his “muse” than his actual girlfriend. Frankly it sounds more like she’s being used as a prop — considering all his focus still seems to be on his ex-wife.

That was the situation for his last fling as well, the high-profile, short-lived “romance” with Julia Fox. While the Uncut Gems star isn’t a dead ringer, Ye did infamously dress her up like the KUWTK star. While he was with Julia, he still seemed to be focused on Kim.

Now the actress is spilling to the New York Times in a surprisingly candid interview on Thursday. The 32-year-old opened up about the month-long fling, which in hindsight sounds less like a real human relationship and more like a business arrangement!

Take the bag he gave her…

Those who followed the brief courtship saw one of Ye’s “romantic” gestures was gifting Julia for her birthday in early February a real Birkin bag. The luxury item is so not her, Julia told the outlet she’s been too scared to even use it, explaining:

“I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever.”

Ha! So relatable! Those things run about $45k — it’s like wearing a nice new car around your arm!

Julia is so nervous about the bag that she’s only taken it out of the box for a few days and continually checks to make sure it hasn’t disappeared:

“You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings. It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Speaking of pressure, the Uncut Gems star opened up about her fast romance with the Donda 2 songwriter, confirming what some already suspected — only “elements” of their relationship were real!

Wow.

Since, as she points out, she never signed an NDA while hanging out with the Yeezy founder, she feels free to reveal these secrets now. With plenty of tea to spill, she continued:

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

Sounds like someone else we know…

Ye and Julia first linked up at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami before being spotted on multiple dates. Their “open relationship” lasted until Valentine’s Day when Fox confirmed that they had gone their separate ways. It’s not a good time to be Ye’s ex — But Julia made it clear she’s not too worried about being the musician’s next target in his Instagram rants.

Expressing that she’s not concerned Kanye will “come for” her like he’s doing with Pete Davidson, she said:

“I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me. If you come for me, I’m going to come for you, and I’m really good at coming for people. I just go straight for the jugular. I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that.”

Yikes! Don’t mess with this girl!

Even though things ended, the 32-year-old is proud to have dated the “ultimate stunt queen,” as she described Kanye, adding:

“Look at the big picture. That was amazing for me. The exposure was priceless, but I do think eventually I’ll surpass the Kanye narrative. Believe it or not, Kanye’s not the most interesting thing that’s ever happened to me.”

No harm done if you’re in on the game! And she’s right, the media frenzy surrounding Ye while they were linked definitely gave her a lot of exposure she may not have had otherwise. Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers?!

