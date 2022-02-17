Uh Oh... Kanye West Announces That He Followed Pete Davidson's Instagram Account!

This is starting to feel like a virtual standoff!

Shortly after Pete Davidson rejoined Instagram on Wednesday, Kanye West followed him and made sure the whole world knew he was watching The King Of Staten Island’s movements like a hawk!

The Yeezy founder took to IG on Wednesday night to share that he followed Kim Kardashian’s beau on the app. He even captioned the post:

“FOLLOWED”

Just in case it wasn’t clear enough!

But get this: in true Ye fashion, the post was gone within the blink of an eye! But don’t worry, we’ve got a screenshot to prove it to you (below).

Gotta love that Kanye’s suggested pages are all about him! SMH.

While the dad of four may have deleted that eye-catching upload, the Flashing Lights vocalist is still following Pete at this time. So far, the Saturday Night Live star has not followed back West — which is hardly surprising considering the violent threats and insulting jabs that have been tossed his way.

Right now, the 28-year-old only follows Kim K and actor Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What a funny combo! We’ll have to keep an eye out for Pete’s first post — we’re sure Ye is eagerly awaiting it too. LOLz!

