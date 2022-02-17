Julia Fox Responds After People Troll Her On TikTok For The Way She Says Uncut Gems!

Julia Fox has a hilarious explanation for that viral trend on TikTok about how she pronounces Uncut Gems!

If you haven’t heard, it all stemmed from her interview on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy earlier this month when she was asked about being (now ex) boyfriend Kanye West’s muse and just an inspiration in general, to which she responded:

“I was Josh Safdie‘s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems.”

You wouldn’t think the line would have been TikTok worthy when reading it, but once you hear it, you’ll understand! In the clip, it sounds more like Fox said “Jams” than “Gems.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, social media users immediately zeroed in on the inneresting way the 32-year-old actress said the movie title and have since created a viral trend in which they poke fun and lip sync to the words on the platform. And when a compilation video of the impressions was posted by Page Six, Fox finally reacted to the trend! She said along with some laughing emojis:

“Omggggg, I was stoned, leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah.”

LOLz! At least she has a great sense of humor about this! What a jajjjjjaaaaahhhhm!

