Justin Bieber Accuses H&M Of Selling 'TRASH' Unauthorized Merch Without His Permission!

Justin Bieber is calling out a major retailer for allegedly selling unauthorized merch!

On Monday, the pop star took to his Instagram Story to slam H&M for supposedly selling a collection of items using his image and likeness without his permission! While calling out the brand, JB urged his followers to boycott the items, revealing in nearly all caps:

“I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M .. all without my permission and approval. SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

In a second slide he once again gave his Beliebers a call to action, writing:

“The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DON’T BUY IT”

As of now, only one item from the collection remains available for purchase on the brand’s US website. It’s a $15 canvas tote bag with images of the Sorry singer in black and white on the front. Other eagle-eyed fans have taken to Twitter to share more pieces of the collection that were reportedly being sold. They include several sweatshirts with photos of the Biebz, as well as some brightly colored shirts that read “WORLD TOUR” on the front and include lyrics from his hit song Ghost on the back. There’s also a phone case for sale. Ch-ch-check it out (below).

Justin Bieber reveals that he did not approve of H&M's latest merch collection of him via Instagram: ‘all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.‘ pic.twitter.com/OpJAsmmqKQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 19, 2022

In a statement to Page Six on Monday, a representative for the retailer denied Justin’s allegations, claiming:

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

Is it possible someone on Justin’s team approved the collection without his knowledge?? Maybe… but it would be strange for the 28-year-old to be putting the company on blast if it were his team’s screw up. Hmm.

Depsite H&M’s response, the Grammy winner’s fans rushed to the store’s primary Instagram account to slam it for doing the Peaches star dirty, writing:

“Why you selling Justin’s stuff w/o his knowledge… that’s sketchy” “Shame on you.” “I think you owe your customers an explanation” “y’all picked the wrong fandom to do this to beliebers don’t play about jb” “DISAPPOINTED!!!!” “Using Justin’s face and brand without his permission? I hope you guys get sued by him and his team!”

At this time, it does not appear that Justin has taken any legal actions, but we wouldn’t be surprised if a court battle is coming — that is if his claims are accurate. He hasn’t shied away from doing so in the past. Last year, the Canadian threatened to take legal action against artist Brian Whiteley who claimed to be putting together an exhibit of “profound” and “erotic” artwork created by the Drew House co-founder, per Page Six. Whiteley received a letter from the celeb’s lawyers accusing him of “direct infringement of our client’s intellectual property rights.” After the hoax was revealed, the artist renamed the show from “Paintings from Space” to “Justin Bieber Is Suing Me.” LOLz.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U think H&M has a lawsuit coming its way? Would they honestly be so stupid as to launch a Bieber collection without reaching out to his brand? Sound OFF (below)!

