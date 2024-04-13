Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Tender Moment At Coachella Amid Rumored Marriage Troubles! WATCH!

Justin and Hailey Bieber got cozy at Coachella!

While watching Lana Del Ray perform her set on Friday, a fellow festivalgoer filmed the couple sharing a super sweet moment. In the video, Justin could be seen rubbing the 27-year-old model’s head several times before kissing her forehead. Watch (below):

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share a cute moment during Lana Del Rey's #Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/EUe0T3rdS9 — 21 (@21metgala) April 13, 2024

Aww! This is a far cry from their appearance at Coachella last year! Remember, Justin sparked a ton of concern after a video of Hailey comforting him during the festival went viral. Oof. This tender interaction between them also comes amid rumors their relationship has been rocky for quite some time. Last month, Hailey blasted the “constant blind items” on TikTok that are “100% of the time wrong,” “made out of thin air,” and “come from the land of delusion.” A source for People later backed her statement, saying they are “doing really well.” They added:

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy.”

However, that may not be entirely true! Of course, we were already skeptical about the report as it did come around the time her own dad, Stephen Baldwin, publicly shared a post begging everyone to pray for Hailey and Justin. And he gave no sort of explanation for it! Nothing! But by that point, the rumors of trouble in paradise between the duo had been circulating for a while. So many folks couldn’t help but wonder if his out of the blue post had to do with their marital woes.

Then, this week, a new report added fuel to the fire! Another insider for The US Sun agreed divorce is not on the table since it “goes against their religious beliefs” — but they “have been going through a tough time.” While Justin and Hailey are working things out, they do occasionally need to take some time apart:

“Nobody’s moved out, but occasionally they are spending time apart by staying with family and friends, but they are really keen to stay together.”

Yeesh! Well, they clearly are not “spending time apart” this weekend! In fact, they seem to be all lovey-dovey based on this new video of them together! Could they be just keeping up appearances due to the rumors? Or has their time apart really helped their relationship?

Whatever the case, it is great to see these two sharing a cute moment together. We wish Hailey and Justin all the best as they continue to work on their marriage. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

