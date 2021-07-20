Did Justin Bieber Just Tease A Pregnancy?! Hailey Bieber Sets The Record Straight!

Justin Bieber has always known how to get fans’ hearts racing!

We mean, usually he does it through crooning on stage, but teasing a pregnancy will do the trick, too. The Biebs and his bride Hailey Bieber have certainly been having a Hot Married Couple Summer, if their respective Instagram pages are anything to go by. So could all those gorgeous vacay shots be their last childless hurrah before parenthood? One of the pop star’s latest posts definitely had us wondering.

On Monday, the Justice artist shared a black-and-white photo of himself and his wife looking summertime chic. Didn’t exactly scream “parents to be,” except he captioned the post:

“mom and dad”

Of course, the implication of that caption quickly sent the Beliebers into a frenzy. Comments included:

“Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” “Baby on the way?” “I think she is pregnant” “You know you are gonna make people have a breakdown with your caption HSJHSHS”

Unfortunately for anyone who was excited about a Baby Bieber on board, Hailey stepped in before the speculation got too out of control. She commented:

“I think you should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted “

Yeah, some of us had definitely gotten it a bit twisted, but we’ll just go ahead and untwist ourselves now… LOLz. But you can’t blame us for getting excited, because the singer has definitely had babies on the brain for a WHILE now. He told GQ back in April that they weren’t planning for kids “this second,” but admitted:

“I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.”

And in December 2020, he got even more specific, joking with Ellen DeGeneres:

“I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

As to why they haven’t expanded their family yet, he explained:

“Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

It’s good to hear that Justin is respectful of his wife’s autonomy and willing to wait until she’s ready (we mean, she’s only 24 years old to his 27 — they’ve got plenty of time!). But the man is clearly rearing and ready to go on fatherhood. Hopefully next time we hear about it, it will be the real deal!

