Justin Bieber & Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Are 'Done' Working Together And 'Haven’t Spoken In Months'

Are Justin Bieber and his longtime manager Scooter Braun really parting ways??

After years of working together, it would seem the Stuck With U singer is quite the opposite of his 2020 hit song — because he ain’t stuck with nobody! At least not his manager!

On Thursday, Puck, a digital media company, shared a bombshell report indicating that the Canadian superstar may in fact be in the market for new leadership — and that the decision is already in motion. The outlet reported:

“Bieber and Scooter are kinda done. I heard this week that Justin Bieber has been poking around for a new agency or manager, which begged the question: What about Scooter Braun?”

The Biebs and Braun have, of course, been developing their working relationship for a lengthy 16 years now — all starting when the 42-year-old music executive discovered the Baby singer’s YouTube videos back in 2007. But according to the outlet, the pair’s relationship isn’t exactly what it used to be:

“Turns out that Bieber and the manager who built his empire (and his ridiculous public persona) on Bieber’s talents haven’t spoken in months.”

However, the Love Yourself singer is apparently in a “tough” position, as he reportedly signed a new deal with Braun back in 2021, not long before the entrepreneur sold off his Ithaca Holdings to South Korean entertainment giant, HYBE. The 29-year-old reportedly still has “time left” on his management contract, but is still looking to move forward. According to the outlet, the decision allegedly came as “part of a larger house-cleaning” kicked off by Bieber and his wife Hailey, following both of the young couple’s recent health scares and Justin’s subsequent canceled tours.

If you don’t remember, the news came back in February after JB initially postponed tour dates five months prior in September of 2022, which he attributed to his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome in an Instagram Story at the time:

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The outlet also reported that Justin has allegedly fired CAA as his agency, and replaced lawyer Aaron Rosenberg with David Lande. He’s also apparently been talking with business manager Lou Taylor, according to Puck. Yeah, THAT Lou Taylor.

Scooter definitely doesn’t have a squeaky clean record (just ask Taylor Swift), so we’re not TOO surprised to hear the news. We’ll just have to keep an eye out for how things end up given the Biebs’ tough situation.

