Kaitlyn Bristowe Skips People’s Choice Country Awards & Avoids Run-In With Ex Jason Tartick After Suffering ‘Panic Attack’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is focusing on her well-being after her breakup with Jason Tartick.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old Bachelorette alum revealed to fans that she suffered a brutal panic attack before the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Thus, she decided to bail on the event. Getting vulnerable with fans, Kaitlyn shared several pictures, including one of her breaking down sobbing while holding her legs. She then wrote in the caption:

“These pics were all taken today. Today was rough. But I pushed through. Was supposed to go to the peoples choice country music awards tonight but my body had other plans.”

The reality star said she experienced a panic attack — only the fourth in her life — and knew she needed to prioritize her health instead of attending an award show. So, she decided to do a self-care day, which included “a light workout to move my body, a relaxing facial, hair appointment,” and some much-needed “rest.” Kaitlyn then urged everyone to “listen to your body,” adding:

“Emotions are wild man”

They sure are. We applaud Kaitlyn for being so open about this difficult time in her life. See the emotional post (below):

Not only was it good Kaitlyn skipped out on the event for her mental health, but it also helped her avoid a potentially awkward run-in with Jason! The 34-year-old hit the red carpet at the People’s Choice Country Awards and even talked about his breakup with Kaitlyn. And don’t worry, Bachelor Nation, he had nothing but kind things to say about his ex-fianceé. He told E! News:

“Everything’s going alright. You know, day by day, there’s highs and lows. These situations are never easy. Closer to five years is a long time for anybody. Both Kaitlyn and I, we’re working through it.”

Jason then added:

“I hope both Kaitlyn and I are fine. She’s an awesome person. I will always have a special place in my heart for her.”

Wow. What sweet things to say. Watch the entire interview (below):

Breakups are never easy, so we’re wishing Kaitlyn nothing but the best. We also hope she is doing OK following that panic attack.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by the nice things Jason had to say about his ex? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]