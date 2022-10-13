Kanye West Responds After Bank Kicks Him Out Following Anti-Semitic Remarks -- Says He's 'Happy' He Crossed A Line!

Kanye West is finally facing some consequences for his anti-Semitic remarks, but, of course, he doesn’t care! Sigh…

On Wednesday evening, Candace Owens took to Twitter to reveal the rapper and his company Yeezy had been kicked out of their bank, JP Morgan Chase. The conservative talk show host claimed no reason had been given by the financial institution, but it seems likely they were fed up with his recent rants!

Revealing the news to the world, Candace wrote:

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

She attached a copy of an email Ye received, seemingly after a conversation with the bank. The attachment instructed the celeb to transfer his funds to another financial institution by November 21, when their relationship would officially end. It read in part:

“Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliated entities.”

Whoa!

Shortly after the post, Kim Kardashian’s ex decided to discuss the matter with Page Six on Wednesday night while leaving a screening of Candace’s new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, in Nashville. Referencing the many brands that have dropped him since his anti-Semitic comments on social media, including JP Morgan Chase and Adidas, Kanye told photographers:

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.”

Ugh. He then called himself “the richest black man in American history.” While he continued to speak about the bank issue, he was interrupted when a truck drove by. The Hurricane vocalist then decided to “speak at a different time.”

The dad of four has been the center of backlash ever since making a series of controversial comments on social media and in interviews – after already stirring up drama for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt earlier this month. Some of his initial hate speech comments came on Instagram, including when he shared a screenshot of a text sent to Diddy, which read:

“This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

He was quickly suspended from the app. Unwilling to stop his ranting, he moved the convo to Twitter where he shockingly wrote:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

He was once again restricted from the platform. Sadly, despite the number of people calling him out for this despicable language, he doesn’t seem to understand why his words are so harmful, nor does he seem willing to stop anytime soon. Thoughts?

