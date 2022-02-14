Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hitting Back At Kanye With PDA? Spotted Kissing During Early Valentine's Date!

So much love to share!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson don’t seem to be too bothered by Kanye West’s online rants — they’re continuing to flaunt their love during PDA-filled date nights in NYC!

As we reported, the couple was spotted dining at high-end Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn on Saturday, but just one day later, they were craving even more Italian grub! So they hit up Cipriani for a romantic dinner the evening before Valentine’s Day!

Pim was captured bundled up in winter coats while waiting to snag a table at the sophisticated restaurant on Sunday evening. To keep warm, Pete even leaned in for a kiss!!

Photos published by TMZ on Monday capture the smooch — which is the very first time the couple has been caught kissing in public since they started dating! That is, if you ignore their Saturday Night Live kiss! While that moment was scripted, this candid snapshot certainly wasn’t — take a look HERE!

After Pete and Kim’s bellies were full, the A-listers joined some friends, including LaLa Anthony, for a Super Bowl party, according to the outlet.

Is it just us, or are Pim even MORE PDA-happy since Ye’s attacks? As media savvy as Kim is, we have to wonder if this is her way of hitting back — and hitting her ex where it hurts??

Speaking of Kanye, he was watching the game in person — but not before blasting his ex-wife’s beau online again.

As Perezcious readers know, Ye took to Instagram with multiple heated posts slamming the comedian’s relationship with his estranged wife over the weekend. He woke up on Monday and decided to keep the harsh comments coming! Ye returned with another heated message calling for fans to berate the comedian in person!! The Yeezy founder, who has taken to referring to Davidson as Skete, shared:

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

Daaamn! He also insisted that his problems lie with Pete and Pete alone, not his baby momma, writing:

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY.”

All this comes as rumors speculate that Kanye and Julia Fox have split. So, he’s really feeling all kinds of emotions this Valentine’s Day! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you make of Pim’s PDA in the face of all this drama??

