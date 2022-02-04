Kanye West 'Hardly Sees His Children' While Calling Out Kim Kardashian Online

Things are getting more and more tense between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

As we reported earlier on Friday morning, the 44-year-old rapper called out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on Instagram with a bombshell ALL-CAPS rant about daughter North West‘s activity on TikTok. Kim quickly responded, calling out Kanye for shuffling his feet on finalizing their divorce while launching his non-stop attacks online. She also asked him to keep family matters private. Sadly, he had no desire to honor her wishes, despite her literally being the mother of his four children, as he popped off on her AGAIN, accusing her of kidnapping their children just because she did a separate birthday party for one ’em. Yeesh.

Now, we’re learning more about the contentious situation between these two A-listers behind the scenes, and YOWZA!

Insiders are coming forth with all kinds of dirt about the pair’s ongoing divorce. Later on Friday morning, Page Six published a report citing an unnamed source that had damning details about Ye’s alleged parenting habits.

Speaking about the Chicago-born rapper, the insider called out Kanye’s latest Instagram post drama and claimed that his family focus is, umm, a bit lacking (below):

“Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to parent and actually start being one. He hardly sees his children and is incredibly inconsistent.”

Holy s**t!

The outlet further notes their sources also say Ye hasn’t made good on a recent promise to get rid of his phone and start driving his kids to school every day. Calling that promise “all smoke and mirrors,” the source says he has “only driven his kids to school once even though he’s been in Los Angeles.”

Well, he definitely hasn’t been in Los Angeles the entire time, but point taken.

Perezcious readers will readily recall how Kim came out strongly against Kanye earlier on Friday morning following his anti-TikTok rant about North.

In an IG Stories message replying to Ye’s public commentary, the 41-year-old reality TV superstar wrote:

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She doubled down on her clear desire to be divorced, too.

Concluding her message directed at the Jesus Walks rapper, the KKW Beauty mogul wrote:

“It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Whew.

There’s been lots of drama between these two lately. Obviously, it’s taken to a whole different level when it starts to involve their four children, though.

We can only hope things get worked out behind the scenes and they can figure out a way to coparent and coexist peacefully and privately!

