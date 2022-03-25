Pete Davidson Finally Hit Back At Kanye West To ‘Not Look Like A Pushover’ After Being Bullied As A Kid

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

There might be more to the story as to why Pete Davidson finally clapped back at Kanye West’s attacks after initially ignoring him.

By now, you know all about how the 44-year-old rapper has been harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media for the past couple of months. Kanye has been especially aggressive towards Pete, even going as far as depicting animated versions of him being buried alive and physically assaulted in two different music videos for his track Eazy.

While Kimmy Kakes’ boyfriend first remained silent on the online attacks, he (understandably) reached his breaking point. His friend Dave Sirus shared some text messages between Pete and Kanye after the latter hopped on Instagram to publicly bash the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for continuing to let their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok. The 28-year-old wrote:

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Of course, their battle of words didn’t end there. It boiled over at one point where Pete bragged about being in bed with his “wife” at the time.

Explaining his reaction, a longtime friend of the Saturday Night Live star told The Sun that they were not surprised he initially brushed off the Instagram tirades. However, the pal explained that he eventually hit back at Ye’s antics as to “not look like a pushover” anymore after suffering from years of bullying as a kid:

“Kanye cursed him out and he just turned the other cheek. It was no surprise. Poor Pete’s been bullied ever since he was a kid.”

Even more so, the friend believes Pete is just “tired of being a pushover for bullies.” Johnny Potenza, who once had a 16-year-old Pete on the Late Night with Johnny P show, said that the star may not have wanted to look like a “wimp” in the situation:

“Pete’s never been a fighter but it’s like he doesn’t want to look like a wimp. Kanye has just been picking fights and calling him names and it’s childish – a pathetic love drama.”

Speaking on the bullying in Pete’s childhood, he added:

“I became friends with Pete back in February 2010, when he appeared twice on my show. I was the first guy to ever interview him. A guy who was mentoring him introduced us. He was very humble but he never let on that he was being bullied and in those days when he was around older guys like me at comedy clubs, no one bothered him. I learned later about the bullying he’d gone through. Honestly, it seems like he’s overcome it and he’s probably had it with Kanye. He’s defending his woman, stepping up for her.”

Some of his acquaintances told the outlet that Pete most likely became an easy target for Kanye because of how honest the comedian has been over the years about all of the tragedies he’s experienced throughout his childhood. In case you didn’t know, Pete was only 7 years old when his father Scott, who was a New York City firefighter, died during 9/11. His mother, Amy Davidson, told The New York Times that his dad’s death deeply affected him, saying:

“It was sad how sad he was growing up.”

Following the loss, The Suicide Squad star started struggling with his mental health, admitting to ripping his hair out until he was bald at one point. He also confessed:

“I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up.”

Pete heartbreakingly blamed himself for the bullying he faced as a child during a radio interview with Peter Rosenberg, adding:

“I was in school having a rough time grieving so I was acting out a little bit. I didn’t have any friends.”

So sad. We would not be surprised if Kanye’s constant bullying on social media has brought back some bad memories from this period of time for Pete. Hopefully, he is taking some time for himself and his mental health during all of this.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Johnny Potenza/YouTube, WENN]