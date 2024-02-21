Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Marriage Saved... Because His New Album Is Making Money???

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship ain’t going anywhere… For the right price!

We’ve all heard the good, the bad, and the ugly about the couple’s controversial marriage. But were they on the verge of calling it quits for good recently?? That’s at least what a new report claims — but then his latest album raked in a TON of money, so it’s all fine?!

Related: Kylie Jenner BEGGING BF Timothée Chalamet To Get Her Into Movies: Report

On Tuesday, an insider told DailyMail.com after the pair had a HUGE fight over Kanye’s antisemitic lyrics, their relationship “was hanging on by a thread.” But something convinced her otherwise. We’ll give you a hint — it rhymes with honey and it’s even sweeter. The insider revealed:

“She knows [what] everyone thinks of her husband – and his recent outbursts were causing her to question everything. But then, all of a sudden, his album is a success and she is back to being a loving adoring and supportive wife.”

His album is making cash, so she changed her tune? REALLY?! Can we all just do a collective sigh??

The source added that “everyone in [Bianca’s] life wants her to leave him and she is aware of this,” but that her recent behavior has made them believe she’s just in it for the money:

“To her friends and family, this just screams what her real motivation behind all of this is — his money.”

Yikes!

We’re not sure whether to buy this, if that’s what they’re saying about her “friends and family.” We mean, did we not just see her mom and sister posting positively about Ye?? Hmm.

The insider added that she’s “made a fortune herself” because of her association with the Yeezy founder, and that “no one doubts that she loves him because she does.” However, they noted:

“The dynamics of their marriage definitely improved drastically due to the success of his album and the massive new influx of wealth it has brought.”

Inneresting.

The insider ain’t sayin’ she’s a gold-digger. But they’re heavily implying it, dontcha think?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]