How Many Votes Did Kanye West Actually Get??

With votes still being counted in crucial states, we don’t yet have the exact numbers for Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s presidential race yet. Someone we do have the numbers for, however…

Yep, in all the chaos, you may have forgotten that Kanye West was running for president. TBH, it seemed like sometimes Kanye forgot he was running for president, considering he basically stopped campaigning outside his Twitter feed. Still, he made it on the ballot in 12 states, so we have to ask — did it make a difference?

Short answer: no, not really. The Yeezus rapper garnered a little more than 60,000 total votes and didn’t surpass .04% of the vote in any state. He wasn’t even the third party spoiler the GOP operatives who worked on his campaign hoped for either.

In Iowa, the only so-called battleground state where Ye was even on the map, Trump got 896,286 votes and Biden got 757,580 in the final tally, for a difference of 149,706. Kanye’s paltry 3,202 votes wouldn’t even have put a dent in that margin.

The exact numbers for the states Yeezy was on the ballot are as follows:

Arkansas: 4,040 Colorado: 6,127 Idaho: 3,092 Iowa: 3,197 Kentucky: 6,259 Louisiana: 4,894 Minnesota: 7,654 Mississippi: 3,117 Oklahoma: 5,590 Tennessee: 10,195 Utah: 4,311 Vermont: 1,255

We also know he got at least one in Wyoming; he wasn’t on the ballot but shared on Twitter that he wrote himself in. He also got .03% in California — though there he was the running mate for candidate Roque De La Fuente of the American Independent Party.

All in all, not a great showing for the Ultralight Beam artist. Of course, Kanye being Kanye, he’s already announced his 2024 run. We’d say better luck next time, but we’re still kinda hoping this will be the end of his political aspirations.

[Image via WENN/Instar.]