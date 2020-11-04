Who DID Kim Kardashian Vote For?! See Why Her Election Photo Has Everyone Talking!

Kim Kardashian West wants her millions of followers to know that she exercised her right to vote in this year’s general election… but for whom?!

While none of the Kardashian-Jenners has explicitly endorsed a presidential candidate (Kourtney Kardashian‘s subtle nod aside), the momma-of-four had fans wondering who she cast her ballot for after she uploaded, DELETED, and then reposted an edited selfie of herself encouraging people to get out and vote Tuesday on social media.

Literally, everyone is scrolling the internet for updates on the big race between Donald Trump and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Oh, and let’s not forget the reality TV star’s husband Kanye West is still regrettably in the mix, too, after struggling through a controversial (and often legally dubious) bid for the White House this summer.

At first glance, Kim’s original Election Day pic (below) looks just like countless others we’ve seen from celebs showing off their voting stickers:

But hours later, the KUWTK star took down her Twitter and Instagram posts, and shared a black-and-white version of the same photo with no explanation. Get a close look at the new version (below):

Why the change??

The thing is, some fans had flooded KKW’s original photo with comments endorsing Trump and his Vice Presidential running mate Mike Pence, with many appearing to assume that Kim had worn RED to show her support for the Republicans.

Eek! Could that really have been the case?!

Mrs. West has already made it very clear she wasn’t happy about her husband running for office, but does that mean she has turned over to the (dark) red side? She has worked with the current administration on prison reform efforts over the last year — but was that connection enough to give DJT an official nod in this election?

We shudder to think this could be the case — and we weren’t the only ones who began speculating if Kim was secretly voting Republican, or why she really made the subtle change!

Some Twitter reactions included:

“Wait why did u make it black and white?? U had a red shirt on it’s okay” “@KimKardashian not u reposing we all know it was a red dress” “The fact that you posted the same pic with color earlier and your top is the color red giving your followers the hint that you are in fact voting red is just such a let a down and to be quite honest it’s irresponsible knowing the climate that we are in rn”

But wait, there’s more!

Some fans rushed to the business mogul’s defense and shared screenshots of her “likes” on the platform, which appeared to suggest she voted for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris!

Wow!

However, Kim then appeared to unlike all those posts around the same time her voting pics went viral!

That is something, isn’t it? If Kim was trying to throw anyone off her scent, she failed miserably because now we’re all dying to know who she REALLY supports.

If history means anything, we’d like to think she voted blue just like she did in 2016 when she threw her support behind the then-Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton. Why hide it? Well, maybe she just doesn’t want to hurt her hubby’s feelings??

As for Kanye? Well, we already know who he voted for — and who he didn’t! The rapper uploaded a video of himself at the polls where his ballot was seen almost entirely blank except for his write-in candidacy.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

What a hot mess! Anyway, Perezcious readers, what do U have to say about Kim’s voting pic controversy? Sound OFF (below) in the comments section!

