How Much Kanye REALLY Gets To See The Kids Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce...

The way Kanye West tells it, he sounds like a loving dad being cast out in the cold, dark world alone, barely ever “allowed” to see his kids.

But after his complaint about North West‘s alien pin on her backpack (he apparently thinks it’s heretical or something?), momma Kim Kardashian finally responded, putting him in his place by writing:

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Rather than respond to his ex-wife, Ye actually called us out for interpreting that as Kim calling out lies, posting on his Instagram:

“What did I lie about? I am ‘allowed’ to see my kids”

Well, Kanye, since you asked, it’s what’s called a lie of omission. See, by saying you were “allowed” to see your kids “last week” you’re implying that was the last time you saw them — which was clearly not true at all. And we better not hear Mr. Genius say he has no idea how that’s being purposely misleading.

So how much does Kanye actually get to see the kids? It sounds like A LOT.

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that in the last week alone the Jesus Walks rapper has spent three days with the kids. That’s basically half the week! Of course, before last week he wasn’t seeing them as much, but that wasn’t because he wasn’t “allowed” — it’s because he wasn’t in town!

That’s right, just like when he moved to a compound in Wyoming, he was the one who chose to abandon his obligation to his children’s consistency. He was the one who wanted to keep traveling and not settle down — something responsible dads know is important. He isn’t someone living paycheck to paycheck who has no choice but to spend months on an oil rig or in the armed forces overseas. He’s a billionaire musician. He could stay in Los Angeles if he wanted to. He didn’t want to.

Heck, it’s that fact that finally pushed Kim to ask for the divorce in the first place! And we know that because it was FILMED FOR KUWTK! Remember? Kim cried her eyes out, saying:

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. I can’t. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids.”

You can watch the whole thing HERE!

It seems like this is all up to Ye. TMZ‘s insider says Kim has been down for her ex seeing the kids whenever he’s in town — as long as it doesn’t interfere with their schedules. He even took three of the kids to Miami for his Donda 2 event — but Kim had to keep North home for that one because she had a test. And for Momma Kimmie, school comes first!

All this sounds to us like Kim is being amazingly reasonable, considering. But it’s not enough for Ye! When he was annoyed with us, he also blasted OK Magazine while he was at it, adding a more specific complaint:

“My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God”

Illegal? There actually isn’t a formal agreement in place. And that fact that there’s not a formal arrangement is actually in Ye’s favor considering he’s the one who keeps popping in and out of town. He’s the one with the erratic schedule. And yet, as we heard, he’s lawyered up and planning to demand a formal agreement.

So what’s going to happen when he doesn’t stick to the formal agreement because he needs to be in Miami to “date” a Kim lookalike? Or NYC at a fashion event?

Who wants to bet he complains that it’s someone else’s fault? Who knows, maybe ours!

