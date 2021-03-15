Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Child Together -- See The Pic!

Another quarantine baby has been delivered!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner announced the arrival of their firstborn on Sunday! Without sharing any details (including the gender of the newborn), the new dad posted an Instagram of the tot swaddled in a hospital blanket and wearing a small blue hat (leading us to believe there’s a possible new boy in the fam??).

Ch-ch-check out the upload (below) to see the little one’s first pic!

So sweet! Looks like they even have a decent head of hair as far as we can tell!

Taylor Swift‘s former bestie has yet to acknowledge the arrival on her own feed, but that’s not all that unsurprising given how tight-lipped the supermodel and her husband have been about the pregnancy to begin with. A few notable friends did share their congrats to the duo in the IG comments including Kate Hudson, Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen, and of course Karlie’s sister Kristine Kloss!

But we’re really wondering how those other infamous Kushners (ahem, Jared Kushner) are feeling about the arrival of this latest kid. With Ivanka Trumps‘s daddy out of the White House, perhaps a play date with all the cousins will bring the controversial fam back together? Or maybe just dinner with the Kushners??

Either way, congrats to the new parents!!

[Image via Karlie Kloss/Joshua Kushner/Instagram]