Now Kate Gosselin Is Demanding $130K From Jon In New Court Filing!

Kate Gosselin is fighting back!!

The Jon & Kate Plus Eight star has been publicly feuding with her ex-husband Jon Gosselin over allegedly absent money from her kids’ trust funds for several weeks, but now she’s claiming he’s the one who owes her money — and she wants it back ASAP!

According to The US Sun on Monday, Kate filed an adverse revival against Jon on September 7, meaning she’s requesting the Pennsylvania court force the 45-year-old to pay an old judgment from 2018. How much money are we talking about?? Exactly $132,875 in child support. Yowza!

If the number sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve heard it before! Kate’s lawyer Richard J. Puleo clapped back at Jon’s trust fund allegations in a statement to Us Weekly in August, arguing:

“Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.”

He was also well aware of the money Jon owed his client, adding:

“He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

What an epic clap back on Kate’s part! She’s ready to battle it out in court over her missing money — while, on the other hand, her ex can’t do much about his trust fund claims since the kids are adults (and many still live with her primarily). He must be fuming! The kids — 21-year-old twins Cara and Mady, as well as 18-year-old sextuplets Joel, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, Hannah, and Collin — are all now legally adults, FYI.

It wouldn’t surprise us if he tries to avoid forking over the child support, though. In May 2018, after Kate’s initial filing in March of the same year, RadarOnline reported that Jon tried to fight the judgment by calling the 47-year-old’s request “an inappropriate amount” of money in court papers. He even asked the court to void the judgment since Kate’s demand “prejudices the welfare and is against the best interest of the minor children.”

Per the outlet, Jon also argued he would only owe Kate the money if he “filed a petition to modify custody” of the kids. Neither Jon nor Kate’s filings made it clear whether or not any changes had been made to their pre-existing custody agreement at the time, though now we know a change has been made since he has custody of Hannah and Colin. But seeing as the former co-stars’ relationship has remained messy ever since their contentious split in 2009, we wouldn’t be surprised if this dispute gets dragged out in court before any money is handed over.

Of course, the TLC personality’s latest filing comes shortly after the DJ accused her of stealing $100K from their children’s trust funds, something he noticed after taking custody of their 18-year-old kids Hannah and Colin in 2018. As we’ve reported, the reality star actually admitted to taking the money in testimony obtained by The Sun. She was allowed to borrow money from the accounts, by the way, as long as she had “permission and paperwork to pay it back” — which she allegedly did not.

Kate admitted in a 2019 court filing to making two separate $50,000 withdrawals from her kids’ trust funds “to survive.” She claimed the assets were used to “meet her and the children’s expenses.” Around the same time, she sold her Pennsylvania home for $1.1 million and bought a cheaper home in Troutman, North Carolina. Despite the extra cash flow, she’s yet to pay back the funds… just as Jon as reportedly neglected to pay child support! Do you think he’ll give up and pay OR will this turn into another messy fight?! Sound OFF (below)!

