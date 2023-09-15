Katharine McPhee & David Foster Break Silence On 'Tough' Death Of Son's Nanny In Car Dealership Crash

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are doing their best to move on from a tragedy that has affected their family.

Back in August, a woman was killed at the Hamer Toyota car dealership service center in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. Early reports indicated an 84-year-old woman had accidentally crashed her car into the building, creating major damage and striking several people who were inside.

Not long after the unsettling report first came out, news broke that one woman had died in the crash. She was soon identified as 55-year-old Yadira Calito. She had been taken to the hospital with severe injuries, where she was pronounced dead. And not long after that, it came out that Calito had been employed as the nanny for McPhee and Foster’s son.

Related: Katharine ‘Beyond Devastated’ Over Nanny’s Death & Remains By Son’s Side To Mourn

Now, in a new interview with ET that was published on Thursday afternoon, the 39-year-old singer and her 73-year-old music producer husband are breaking their silence about it. Speaking to the outlet, Foster said:

“It’s been tough for her. Yeah, it’s been tough. She’s managing.”

McPhee added only a two-word remark in her response to the interviewer when offered condolences:

“Thank you.”

Obviously, there is little to say in a situation like this — and nothing that could possibly make it better.

The interview itself was apart of a teaser involving an upcoming project the duo has on tap. They are making new music for the holidays, a continuation of their album Christmas Songs. And they have been trying to move on with their lives, as is normal and inevitable after tragedies. But still, it’s clearly and understandably weighing on them, and always will. Ugh.

Sending love and light.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]