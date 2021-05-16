Keegan-Michael Key Gets Mistaken For Jordan Peele & Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Her Drivers License Performance -- Plus More SNL Highlights!

Sketch comedy veteran Keegan-Michael Key finally made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut — and he did not disappoint!

At the top of the night, Kate McKinnon nailed the cold open as Dr. Anthony Fauci. In it, the 37-year-old comedian celebrated these two hot topics: the return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as an item and the CDC’s announcement that people can ditch the masks as long as they’re vaccinated. McKinnon said:

“It’s your boy Fauci, the patron saint of Purell. As you probably heard, we got some very good news this week, and I’m not just talking about J.Lo and Ben Affleck. The CDC announced that people who are vaccinated no longer have to wear masks — outdoor or indoor. But people are confused and have some questions.”

So what does Fauci do? Of course, he invited some fellow doctors who had theater minors to act out some scenarios to hopefully clear up any confusion. Ch-ch-check out the hilarious bit (below):

TOO GOOD!

Moving on, Key stepped out onto the Studio 8H stage to complete his opening monologue. The 50-year-old actor brought on cast members Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson to help out as he took questions from the audience, where one fan asked:

“Hi, big fan. What was it like winning an Oscar for Get Out?”

To which, Key responded:

“Oh so close.”

There also was a moment where the some members of the group broke out into song, which is a must-see. Take a look (below):

So, we had absolutely no idea The Muppets would be making a guest appearance on the show at some point! In a skit about The Muppet Show, Kermit the Frog brought Melissa Villaseñor to the stage only to be harassed by Statler and Waldorf. Thankfully, Keegan and Kenan were there to take care of them as security guards. But the rowdy pair did not give up without a fight — literally. Watch for yourselves in the video (below):

Now, the Comedy Central alum was joined by breakout star Olivia Rodrigo last night. The 18-year-old slayed with an emotional performance of Drivers License, just weeks after SNL spoofed the hit track. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow, just stunning! The Disney actress then followed up with the live debut of Good 4 U, and she gave us nothing but classic teen angst (below):

Simply amazing! In case you missed it, here are the rest of the sketches from last night’s episode (below):

What a night! What did you think about the episode? Sound OFF with your favorite or least favorite skits in the comments (below).

