Keke Palmer Lets Controlling BF Know What's Up In AMAZING New TikTok!

Keke Palmer is not taking any BS from her BF!

The actress is making her opinion of her boyfriend’s super sexist comment known! ICYMI, Keke totally rocked a sheer dress to an Usher concert — and her man Darius Jackson had the audacity to reply to her bootylicious fit on Twitter by saying:

“It’s the outfit tho.. You a mom.”

Yeah, according to Darius, apparently women can no longer look sexy when they’ve given birth. Ugh… He later made it perfectly clear how he felt as he doubled down, tweeting:

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

It’s not that he’s a hater. It’s that he’s a controlling loser who doesn’t realize he doesn’t OWN that woman or her actions!

Related: Keke Palmer’s BF SCRUBS Her From IG Amid Outfit-Shaming Backlash!

What does Keke think? The True Jackson, VP alum isn’t letting this slide! After posting some super HAWT pics of the dress in question on her Instagram, she took it a step further and made a TikTok dancing as she lip syncs to the words:

“You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So, if you about to act up, I’m ’bout to link up.”

Damn!

You tell him, Keke! Of course, fans in the comments were here for the 29-year-old’s handling of the situation, with some writing in the comments:

“Keke, I’m screaming!! That man fighting for his life & this is your response!?” “One thing about her, she’ll thrive always!” “LET EM KNOW KEKE THESE PEOPLE DON’T KNOW WHO THEY MESSING WITH” “She’s spoken”

Ch-ch-check out the telling vid (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Darius Jackson/Instagram/Keke Palmer/TikTok]