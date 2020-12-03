keke palmer reveals PCOS diagnosis with acne selfie

If anyone is truly outspoken, honest, and vulnerable with her fans, it’s Keke Palmer.

The multitalented actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share about a very personal health issue — and did so by giving followers a revealing look at her skin. Keke posted a series of bare-faced snaps showing off some pretty severe acne, which she said was a result of newly diagnosed polycystic ovarian syndrome. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can cause a variety of health issues, from acne to diabetes.

Related: Jessica Simpson’s Candid Dyslexia Reveal!

The Hustlers star began her post:

“Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea. My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed.”

Yeah, we think Ms. Palmer can afford her OWN acne treatments, thank you very much!

She continued:

“I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me. And unfortunately doctors are people and if you don’t ‘look the part’ they may not think that’s your problem. They may not even suggest it if you ‘look healthy’ whatever that means! I came to a doctor in tears once and all they offered was a measles vaccine… Exactly.”

Unfortunately, getting doctors to understand when something’s not right can be a serious problem, especially for Black women. Sometimes, you have to be your own health advocate and take matters into your own hands — which is exactly what the Nickelodeon alum did. She explained:

“I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust web md for everything haha but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

Related: Bachelorette Alum Ryan Sutter Details His ‘Frustrating’ Mysterious Illness

The 27-year-old went on:

“This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years and no doctor could help them, they actually mislead them and just took their money. It’s only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I’m sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f**king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME. But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”

Keke concluded her post by accepting and offering prayers. She wrote:

“I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either “

We love the way Palmer uses her platform to reach out to others! We wish her the best of luck on her health journey, and hope this message may help or inspire others dealing with similar issues.

Ch-ch-check out her vulnerable post (below):

[Image via Jaime Espinoza/WENN & Keke Palmer/Instagram]