Kendall Jenner Hilariously Tricks Family Into Thinking She Is Engaged -- WATCH!

Oh man, the Kardashian family probably did not appreciate this joke!

On Saturday, Kendall Jenner jumped into a hilarious and Tequila-filled game of truth or dare with Kourtney Kardashian for the end of the Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival. While they started easy, the 25-year-old was soon challenged to tell the famous crew that she was engaged. In the YouTube video, Kendall said:

“Oh my God, but it’s believable, so I will do it.”

Rewind and freeze! Did she just say it is a strong possibility she could get a diamond ring?! As you may know, the reality star and NBA playyer Devin Booker first sparked dating rumors in April 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. The couple has kept their romance pretty private, but a source told People recently that it is “obvious that they have something special going on.” So are we talking marriage-potential special or??? That same insider also added:

“This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship. She and Devin started out slowly but have dated for about a year now.”

Anyway…

The fashion queen obviously could not pull off the prank without some bling! Luckily, someone else in the room had an engagement ring for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to use for a photo, which got sent in the fam group chat. Kourtney said as this was all happening:

“This is amazing. You know Khloé is gonna write a novel.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned as the other three sisters knew something was up! Kylie Jenner immediately called and was not convinced at all, saying:

“You’re lying. First of all, [the ring] doesn’t fit you.”

Kim Kardashian also did not believe one word of what Kendall and Kourtney tried to spew. And by the time Khloé Kardshian buzzed in, they had already given up on the gag and told her what happened. The Good American founder responded:

“That’s so stupid. Why would you do that to us?”

To which Kourt said back:

“Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes.”

This is true!

Earlier in the game, Kendall also tried to prank Kris Jenner into thinking she was pregnant. But it seemed like the momager was NOT fazed and actually believed it! She said:

“That’s so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night.”

The controversial Tequila maker eventually ended the charade revealing how it was only a dare, but the 65-year-old momma quipped:

“Oh brother, I’ll go put the champagne back on ice.”

So we guess this means that Kendall and Devon are so serious about each other based on these reactions! Could we be getting an engagement from the couple soon, Perezcious readers? Sounds like it! Ch-ch-check out the entire funny video (below):

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Instagram]