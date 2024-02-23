Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker BACK TOGETHER!

It’s happening!! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together!

Rumors about these two rekindling their romance sparked during the Super Bowl earlier this month when the basketball player was spotted hanging out in the Kardashian fam super model’s suite during the big game. There were a ton of other A-listers in the VIP box and Kendall and Devin weren’t seen interacting, but still, it was huge news — especially considering Kenny’s latest fling and most recent ex Bad Bunny was nowhere to be seen!

Well, it turns out it wasn’t just a random get-together. They are actually dating again!

Sources told TMZ on Friday that the exes-turned-lovers have been spending a ton of time together lately. The model has even been traveling to be by her beau’s side! Eyewitnesses spotted the reality star in Dallas this week, where the NBA star was in town for the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns game on Thursday. So, if she’s already jetting around the country to be with him, you know the chemistry must be off the charts this time around!

Here’s the thing, though. Even considering their history, sources insisted that they are taking things slow. They’re apparently not even exclusive yet! But, obviously, they are curious about giving their love another shot!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the duo was together for two years before calling things off in 2022. While they briefly got back together soon after that, things clearly didn’t work out and they went their separate ways for almost all of last year. That’s when Kendall linked up with Bad Bunny and all, too. At the time, reports claimed they broke up because it was too hard to manage their relationship amid busy schedules. However, that couldn’t have been the full problem if they are getting back together now — with just as busy lifestyles. Hopefully, the time apart gave them the space to work on whatever they needed to!

This split also comes just a few months after The Kardashians star ended her whirlwind romance with the aforementioned Puerto Rican rapper. They called things off in December — even though they were seen hanging out on New Year’s Eve. Looks like Bad Bunny might just officially be a thing of the past!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe Devin is back in the picture?? Do you think it’ll last?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube & Devin Booker/Kendall Jenner/Instagram]