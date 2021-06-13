Kendall Jenner Shares Rare PDA Pics With Boyfriend Devin Booker For Their Anniversary!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just celebrated their first anniversary!

The 25-year-old model has certainly taken a different approach from her sisters, remaining super private with their relationship. But for their special day, the couple actually gave fans a rare peek into their romance on Instagram. Ch-ch-check out some of the adorable images (below):

Ugh, they’re so cute!!! The two then continued to post snapshots of each other, writing “365” and “52” because, you know, a year.

The NBA player also shared a picture of a romantic dinner location, which we assume is where they spent their anniversary.

On her own IG Story, Kenny posted a sweet photo of them snuggling with Devin’s dog.

Glad to see they’re still going strong!

As you may know, the duo sparked dating rumors last April after they took a somewhat controversial road trip from El Lay to Arizona at the height of the pandemic. And since it’s their anniversary now, it appears it took a little bit of time for Kendall and Devin to become an item. They didn’t even become IG official until Valentine’s Day this year. Those close to the twosome actually didn’t think they were going to be anything more than hookup buddies, with a source telling People at the time:

“What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive, and Kendall is very happy with Devin. And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim’s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti.”

In the Kardashian world, that’s a pretty big deal! And it looks like they proved everyone wrong! Another insider recently confessed to Entertainment Tonight how they’ve grown hella serious, saying:

“Their relationship has gotten more serious, and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes. He makes her feel comfortable and safe, and he’s super respectful, which are all qualities she loves.”

They seem pretty legit to us! We mean, her family didn’t bat an eye when Kendall previously pranked them into thinking she and Booker were engaged! The controversial tequila maker even hinted that it was a strong possibility she could get a diamond ring at some point, so we would say that’s pretty serious.

Well, happy anniversary Kendall and Devin! We’re happy you proved us wrong and showed us that quarantine relationships actually could last!

