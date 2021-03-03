Details On Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker’s ‘More Serious’ Relationship!

Seems things are getting hot on and off the court for Devin Booker as his relationship with Kendall Jenner continues to be a slam dunk!

The basketball player and KUWTK star have been publicly linked since Valentine’s Day, when the 25-year-old decided to make things Instagram official with an adorable photo of the pair. Now sources tell ET the duo has “gotten more serious”! They spilled:

“Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media. She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine’s Day.”

Related: Kendall Jenner Slammed For Cultural Appropriation After Her 818 Tequila Reveal

Aww, that’s so sweet to hear! What’s life like for the Bravo personality and her hunky NBA player, you ask? The insider shared:

“Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes. He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he’s super respectful, which are all qualities she loves.”

Even with obvious chemistry, both young adults are well aware that not all good things last forever, so they’re keeping their emotions in check. The same source explained:

“There aren’t any huge expectations or crazy commitments on either side. They have gotten a lot closer, but Kendall’s schedule is particularly super busy and Devin is very understanding of that.”

Devin, for his part, is also pretty booked up with games, too! Just Tuesday night, The Suns’ guard was ejected from a match against The Lakers for “directing profane language at a game official.” The moment (below) happened so fast, it stunned broadcasters and viewers alike!

Related: Kendall Accused Of Photoshopping Her Skims Bikini Pics: ‘No One Has These Proportions’

We honestly think it’s great that the athlete lives a similarly hectic, high profile life like Kendall. As a busy, career driven person, he can totally relate to the model’s lifestyle. All good news for the longevity of this couple. And, it does seem prudent that Kendall’s made the relationship public at all, given her previous feelings about keeping things private. In 2019, she told Vogue Australia:

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

The controversial Tequila creator added:

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be].”

So, does this mean she could perhaps see a future with Booker?? What do U think, readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Instagram & Eugene Powers/WENN]