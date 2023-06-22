Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn’t Feel Like A Kardashian: ‘I Didn’t Choose This Life’

Kendall Jenner “didn’t choose” fame — fame chose her.

The 27-year-old is opening up about what it’s like to be an ultra famous KarJenner, and how the stardom has actually made her feel a bit “out of place” — even in her own family. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine for their summer digital issue cover story Wednesday, the supermodel shared:

“Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family. I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will know Kenny has struggled with fame in years past — from a lack of privacy to panic attacks and anxiety, she’s had a rough go coming to terms with her status in Hollywood.

The 818 founder was just 11 years old when KUWTK began airing in 2007, and while the focus was more on her older Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, there’s no doubt that fame followed the entire fam. However, she’s managed to make it work, paving a path of her own in the world of high fashion modeling… but that doesn’t mean that it necessarily came easy. She explained:

“It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, ‘OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it.’”

Sheesh, 20 years?? But to stay sane, Kendall shared that she’s had to find a “balance” between what she shares and what she chooses not to:

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Good for her! Everyone’s got to define their life on their own terms.

The Kardashians star added that while she’s certainly made fame work, the lifestyle just comes easier to some of her sisters:

“[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….’ I think she was built for [this life].”

Ha! Kim herself has said on numerous occasions how well built she is for a life of fame, and unfortunately for those in the fam that don’t love it quite as much, the Kardashian name has become a global brand that’s permeated pop culture for good. But it sounds like Kenny definitely has a bit of an internal struggle when it comes to her association — especially since she identifies more with Caitlyn Jenner’s sensibilities:

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters. It’s just weird to me … because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion”

The Jenner genes definitely show in her natural athleticism, but so does the Kardashian influence with her glitz and glamor. However, at the end of the day, she’s thankful for the life she leads:

“I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live. But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.”

