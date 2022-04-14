American Idol Singer Kenedi Anderson Drops Shady Song After Mysterious Exit From Show!

Former American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson seemingly gave fans a hint as to why she quit the show the best way she knows how — through music!

If you haven’t been keeping up with the new season, the 17-year-old singer first dazzled judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan with a stunning piano cover of Lady GaGa’s song Applause during auditions. She was awarded the “platinum ticket,” sending her straight to Hollywood and securing her safety from the first round of cuts from the competition. You can ch-ch-check out her stripped-back rendition of the track (below):

Wow!!

She instantly became the front runner of the competition following this performance! However, Kenedi left viewers and the three judges shocked when it was suddenly revealed on Monday night’s episode that she had withdrawn from the show for “personal reasons.” Host Ryan Seacrest explained following her Top 24 performance of Christina Perri’s Human:

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

And without giving away any more details, she also addressed her mysterious exit from American Idol on Instagram, writing:

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

A source close to production also told Us Weekly that the crew on the reality series was “disappointed” by her departure but ultimately is still “excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent.” Now, the biggest question on viewers’ minds is why Kenedi quit? And she may have clued fans in on the reason in her latest TikTok video!

Just days after her mysterious exit from the reality competition series, Kenedi debuted a sneak peek of a new original song on her the platform – and boy is it shady AF! She began in the since-deleted video:

“Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago.”

She then belted out the lyrics:

“I need to find, need to find something better than what I had, and with no strings attached. Don’t I deserve that? Something with no strings attached.”

Hmm…

It seems like she may be hinting here that she found something better following her brief stint on American Idol. Perhaps a record deal? Was there some behind-the-scenes drama? Who knows! Kenedi has not addressed the rumors or the meaning behind the cryptic song at this time, but hopefully she clues everyone in soon! We can imagine her fans are anxiously awaiting to learn why she ended her American Idol dreams so early!

