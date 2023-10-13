Kesha Says She's On The Hunt For A ‘Sugar Daddy’ Or A ‘Baby Daddy’ After Being ‘Dumped For The First Time’!

Kesha is on the market.

The Tik ToK singer apparently had an unscathed breakup history for her entire dating life — until now! And now, she’s in the mood to switch things up! On Wednesday, the pop star swiped through some dating profiles in a nearly 12-minute video published on Cosmopolitan’s YouTube page, where she made quite the revelation:

“I just got dumped for the first time in my life.”

The first time?!

So she went 35 whole years without anyone breaking up with her?? We know she’s a catch, but, like, DAMN! We guess 36 really came to haunt her, LOLz! She’s been linked to writer Brad Ashenfelter for the better part of 10 years, but was also spotted kissing film producer Riccardo Maddalosso in May. So who knows who did the dumping!

Kesha shares a kiss with boyfriend Riccardo Maddalosso https://t.co/BHXnutF1iw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 9, 2023

She hilariously added:

“Can you f**king believe it? We’re all f**ked, we’re all f**ked.”

Nobody’s safe!!

The Take It Off singer then discussed a few different dating apps like Bumble, Hinge, Raya, and, of course, Tinder, which she branded as “the ‘get laid’ app.” Ha! But that’s not all she’s looking for:

“I mostly want a sugar daddy. I’ve just never had one, it sounds really fun. I know that’s, like, anti-feminist of me, but I want one, so DM me.”

LOLz!

Later on in the vid, while crafting her own dating profile, the Gag Order artist proclaimed herself as a “sugar baby” looking for either a “sugar daddy” or a “baby daddy”! Wait, so those two things are REALLY different! Does that mean she’s ready to have kids?! We know she’s got some eggs on ice! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the dating pool yields! See the full video (below):

She also took to X (Twitter) the same day to post her hilarious and now classic one-liners:

I just got dumped for the first time… in my LIFE… Can you believe it?

We’re all fucked. — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 11, 2023

I mostly want a sugar daddy. Sounds fun. DM me. — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 11, 2023

OMG!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments!

