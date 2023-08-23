Kesha Goes Fully Nude On Instagram! See Why!

Kesha’s got her album on her mind… and on her body!

The TiK ToK singer got wet and wild on Instagram Monday, sharing a steamy picture of herself completely nude in a rushing river! She leaned up against a giant boulder in the middle of the stream as she placed her arms over all her private bits, leaving little to the imagination while flaunting her stunning side profile and slicked back bleached locks. Hawt!

But don’t worry, she won’t get deleted from IG. The 37-year-old ever-so-strategically placed an image of her latest album’s cover, Gag Order, over her chest to keep things SFW. She captioned the upload:

“The only thing I have on is my album”

Okayyy!

As you may know, the Take It Off songstress is set to kick off on October 15 in Dallas, Texas, so it would seem her post may have been her latest bit of promo.

A girl’s gotta sell tickets, right?! Also, Kesha just gives no f**ks! And we love to see it! Have you reserved your seats?

