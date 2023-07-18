Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Denies Claim She's Robbing His House -- She Has Receipts, BUT...

Christine Baumgartner is slamming Kevin Costner‘s accusations that she’s robbing him!

As the date of the 49-year-old’s eviction nears, it would seem things are only getting more tense in the Costner household. Most recently, the 68-year-old accused of his soon-to-be ex wife of robbing him in his legal filings, saying she was essentially looting the home on her way out — something Christine is maintaining is total BS.

In new legal docs obtained by ET on Monday, the handbag designer calls his “apparent” fear that she’ll take most of his things from the home is not the truth at all. She even raised her own point, claiming she gave her estranged husband’s lawyer “pictures of the items she plans to remove,” so she doesn’t understand why he’d be accusing her of robbing him blind!

As we reported, the Yellowstone actor scored a big win in getting the judge to kick Christine out of the house he owned, per their prenup. But then he was apparently concerned about his wife snapping up all his stuff in the move, with legal docs claiming she “has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.” His legal team wrote in the filings that she’s trying to take household items with her in the split, with complete disregard for the $1.5 million he already paid her. According to his lawyer, “she has plenty of money to buy furniture, pots and pans and dishes.”

Christine allegedly refused to sign an agreement stating she wouldn’t loot their million dollar mansion, per the legal docs from last week, which, frankly is a bit icky from both of them. But a judge did rule in favor of Kevin, stating Christine could remove toiletries, clothing, handbags, and jewelry from the home and their storage units — but not furniture, furnishings, appliances, or artwork. Although, she did already try and dodge her prenup’s rules, so who’s to say she won’t try and work around these, too? Just sayin’.

According to her filings from Monday, the mom of three rented some off-site storage and has already started moving out. And yes, she took photos of the items she removed from the home — including, according to her, family heirlooms, keepsakes, clothing, and a Peloton bike — and sent them in a PDF to the Field of Dreams star’s attorney. She stated in her note that her estranged husband “would not be harmed” if she took these things with her.

The PDF files tell a different story, though, with the pictures showing silverware, pots and pans, some swivel chairs, and other personal items. Sorry, are the chairs “family heirlooms”? Or are they “keepsakes” — with fond memories of swiveling attached? It really does seem like she’s taking a bit of furnishing for the new place, which is something Kevin was worried about.

This is also something that concerns the Bodyguard star’s legal team, as he stated in his filings she’s just being too “vague” about what she wants instead of stating it outright:

“For instance, [Christine] lists ‘Plates and bowls/ silverware’ without specifying which plates, which bowls and which silverware,” the documents state. “She lists ‘Christine’s family heirlooms and/or gifts to her’ but does not specify which items she believes were gifted to her (as opposed to both parties or the children).”

Costner even recently said he’d be okay with her taking more than her share — as long as she just gets out once and for all! It seems like at this point they’re just arguing to argue instead of making any real progress. C’est le divorce, we suppose!

We can’t believe there’s still so many more months of this to go before their November hearing. We can only hope for the best for their kiddos Cayden, Hayes, and Grace in all this. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

