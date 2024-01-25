Kevin Costner Always 'Had Strong Suspicions' About Ex-Wife Christine's Relationship With Their Neighbor Josh?!

Kevin Costner should’ve trusted his gut feeling!

According to an Us Weekly insider on Thursday, the Yellowstone actor was skeptical about his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner‘s relationship with their next-door neighbor Josh Connor — long before she admitted to actually being in a relationship with him! So, uh, surprise?! The insider said:

“Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh. Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

Oof!

It’s unclear how long he felt this way. As in… did he think there was any cheating going on?!? Just how sus was the Field Of Dreams star, anyways??

We know that romance rumors first swirled amid the co-parent’s divorce proceedings last year. The new couple had been spotted on a trip together over the summer, and in court, the actor then questioned whether she’d been faithful in the marriage. When the handbag designer requested documents related to his finances, his attorney clapped back in August (via court docs obtained by Us), arguing:

“Respondent has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ in which he engaged because he engaged in none. … [He] does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.”

Damn! Christine then testified that she and Josh were just friends — but she did confirm that he loaned her $20,000, half of which she gave to her mother, according to TMZ, and the other half she returned. Umm, $20K is a lot of money to spend on a friend! Just saying!

Ultimately, Kevin and Christine — who share kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — finalized their divorce in September. Earlier this month, several outlets reported that she had officially moved on with her neighbor, but Us Weekly‘s insider insists their relationship was always platonic — until things shifted “relatively recently.”

Besides, the Dances With Wolves star has also linked up with singer Jewel, so “Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about,” the source added:

“Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”

Dang! She don’t care what he thinks happened!! What about you, Perezcious readers?? Do you think something shady was going on before the split, or not?? Sound OFF on all this super dramatic tea (below)!

