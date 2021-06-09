Khloé Kardashian Hits Back HARD At Fan Criticizing Her Kanye West B-Day Message: 'This Is MY FAMILY'

When Khloé Kardashian said Kanye West was her “brother for life,” she meant it!!

Seriously — no amount of backlash (or, ya know, a very public divorce), seems to be able to end the friendship that blossomed between the TV personality and the rapper.

As we reported on Tuesday, Khloé took to Instagram to celebrate the Yeezy designer’s birthday, with Kim Kardashian commenting a single balloon emoji (before uploading her very own tribute) on the post. But one troll found the whole thing incredibly insensitive.

Responding to Kim, a user wrote:

“Im sorry Kim. The whole ‘brother for life’ thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for. There is [sic] so many other pictures. Google could of [sic] been her friend. This wasn’t cute but Im glad your [sic] being strong through it.”

Ooof, so that fan really leaned into Khloé instead for just about every choice she had to make while uploading that post! And over 500 fans seemed to agree with the hater, too, by liking the comment on the upload (below).

Obviously the Good American founder was definitely not one of them! She clapped back with an emotional response, arguing:

“Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don’t think me and my sister talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another everyday.”

OH! Now that question has us thinking about our previous curiosities, wondering whether or not True Thompson’s momma’s post had anything to do with Kim’s real feelings after all… but we digress!

Continuing to slam the critic, the reality star added:

“This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment on it as if you know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!”

Wowza, the 36-year-old really held nothing back there! Does make us wonder what’s really happening behind the scenes given we know the momma of four is having a “very hard” time these days. After all, the whole world has witnessed the moment she decided to end things with the Jesus Walks vocalists. According to ET sources, there may be some lingering feelings between the couple — though they’re not necessarily romantic. An insider dished:

“The entire situation between Kim and Kanye is still pretty emotional and not fully resolved, so it’s been hard to completely close this chapter.”

It also sounds like the businesswoman has been taking on a lot of the parental responsibilities, spending “an extraordinary amount of time” with the little ones. The source noted:

“The kids spend the majority of the time with Kim and have been for a while. Kim has more control over their schedules. If Kanye does see them, Kim will have a say in what that entails.”

Keeping them “preoccupied at all times, ensuring that they are busy and keeping them living in the moment,” are the main goals of Kim’s daily life for North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm ever since the breakup. Hard to get too down in the dumps when you’re constantly enjoying a fun activity!

While the celeb “really worries” about her kids amid the split, it also sounds like “family and loved ones” have been super supportive of the aspiring lawyer, helping her get through the tough time — even if a certain troll thinks otherwise. The confidant continued:

“Kim can get overwhelmed at times, but she really has a handle on juggling so much with the kids and work as of late. She’s feeling really confident and continually having the support of her family and loved ones has been game-changing for her.”

Oh, and if you thought maybe her “Love U for Life” message was a hint at some romantic feelings, doesn’t sound like that at all! The source made sure to say:

“She feels very fortunate and isn’t too focused on Kanye’s dating life or rumors about him right now.”

Just how it should be! The split may be difficult, but she did it to find her own happiness, so we’re hoping she can focus on the future rather than the past. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Khloé was in the wrong for her celebratory post Tuesday, or was that troll just looking for drama to stir up?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

