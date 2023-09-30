Khloé Kardashian Reveals Strange Phobia -- And Fans Respond By Scaring The Crap Out Of Her!

Khloé Kardashian opened up about one of her biggest phobias — and her fans are taking the opportunity to really freak her out!
ICYMI, on the Season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, Koko revealed she’s got a fear of whales! Yes, it’s a real thing, it’s called cetaphobia. In the show, the KarJenners took a vacay down to the Mexican coast to see the whales, but the 39-year-old socialite wasn’t having it! She was totally scared the whole time, and exclaimed:
“I am really freaking out … I feel like I am going to cry. I don’t think I am comfortable seeing it.”
On X (Twitter) Friday, she quote-tweeted a fan who said they felt “seen” by her extreme fear, and replied:
“I understand that it’s a very irrational fear, but I can’t control my phobia. It’s so bad that I can’t even watch them on videos my sisters DM whale videos because they find it funny lol”
The Good American founder should NOT have said her sisters prank her, though — because it just got the rest of the internet in on the joke!
Her replies were suddenly filled with photos and videos of whales, prompting her to tweet:
“Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off. It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable”
See a selection (below)!
boo! pic.twitter.com/V24dasQN8J
She then doubled down on the explanation of her fear, begging for trolls to stop coming for her:
“This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.”
Oof! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):
This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.
She seemed to be in good spirits about the banter, though, because she did say a fan’s reply that said “don’t go, whale miss you” made her laugh. LOLz! Oh, and she agreed it’s messed up that True draws her pics of whales!
True chose violence https://t.co/ry5vzIjQvG
So… we guess that means Khloé won’t be watching Free Willy anytime soon… Reactions, Perezcious readers?
