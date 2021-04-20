Khloé Kardashian Slams Instagram Critic Who Accused Her Of Being Insecure: 'I'm Sorry That You're Hurting'

How many times do we have to tell y’all at this point… don’t come for Khloé Kardashian on Instagram!

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went after a commenter over the weekend after she posted sexy new pictures of herself in a mesmerizing, cobalt blue space-age, skin-tight jumpsuit.

As you can see (below), Khloé’s body was BANGIN’ (albeit filtered we’re guessing, as she is a self-proclaimed edit queen) in the trippy, artsy fartsy photos set in front of a piece by artist James Turrell:

But apparently not everybody thought so…

While most fans left loving comments on Khloé’s super-cute pic, one follower called out the reality TV star’s apparent insecurity with a public shot. As you can follow though (below), the Revenge Body host was NOT feeling the negative attitude on her page, and promptly put the commenter back in their place quickly and completely:

WOW!!!

This is actually very typical of the former late-night radio DJ’s recent behavior across social media. As you’ll recall, we’ve covered multiple instances recently in which True Thompson‘s momma called out hateful commenters regarding the issue of body image.

Seriously, Khloé has been through a lot of body positivity controversy lately! Just last month, in fact, the Good American founder spoke to the media about keeping her IG page an “uplifting and positive” space, too. She explained:

“I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don’t highlight it as much as we do the negative. Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see.”

What do U make of Khloé’s body image battles, Perezcious readers?! She def catches waaaaay more s**t from fans and followers than the rest of her family members, no? Should people lay off more?

