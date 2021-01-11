Sex And The City Stars Making BIG MONEY For The Revival!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are about to make some serious bank!

As reported by Variety, the stars of the upcoming Sex and the City revival series on HBO Max are earning over $1 million per each of the 10 episodes. While it shouldn’t be that much of a shock as it is a highly-anticipated project, we can’t help but scream “DAYUM”!

Related: Hilary Duff Announces Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Officially CANCELED!

They will definitely be able to splurge on a pair (or 100) of Manolo heels now!

As we previously reported, the three leading ladies officially announced the return of the hit ’90s show via their respective Instagrams on Sunday. Titled And Just Like That…, the reboot will star three of the four original stars, as it’s been confirmed Kim Cattrall will not be returning. The limited series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate their life in their 50s, with plans to start production in New York City in late spring.

Even though fans would have LOVED for Cattrall to reprise her role, it doesn’t surprise us that she didn’t. Back in 2017, the 64-year-old actress decided to retire from her part as Samantha for a possible third SATC movie. At the time, she told CNN:

“Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets.”

Related: SJP Shares Super-Rare Family Photos To Celebrate Her Son’s 18th Birthday!

It was rumored her decision to not continue was because of her longtime feud with SJP (and allegedly unequal pay amongst the stars). However, in an Insta comment after Sarah confirmed the reboot, the Hocus Pocus star responded to this gossip. She wrote:

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

We could play nice if we were making seven figures, too! LOLz!

What do U think about the stars’ big paychecks? Too much or too little for this high-profile project? And do you think Kim’s kicking herself after seeing all those dollar signs?

We have so many thoughts! How will they write out Samantha? The character battled cancer on the popular original series, so what could be next? Sound OFF on it all in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]