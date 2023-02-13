Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Bikini -- Look!

Ireland Baldwin is giving fans a pregnancy update!

On Sunday, the 27-year-old, who is six months pregnant, showed off her baby bump while revealing she’s having a hard time finding swimsuits that fit her properly. One of the many changes she’s having to get used to lately! Alongside a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story, she wrote:

“None of my bikinis fit me anymore.”

It may not fit perfectly, but that’s not stopping her from looking gorgeous as always!

In another set of photos shared to her feed, she stood in the doorway of her home in the same yellow two-piece — this time with her dog making a surprise appearance. The beauty captioned the snaps:

“6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!”

Very punny! Alaia Baldwin poked some fun at her cousin’s pregnancy cravings, teasing in the comments:

“Nope.”

Meanwhile, Ireland’s boyfriend and baby daddy, RAC, dropped several heart emojis! Cute! Check out the sexy swimsuit photoshoot (below):

She is glowing!

The pair announced in December they are expecting their first child, a baby girl. They plan to name her Holland, Ireland told the Girlboss Radio podcast last month:

“I’m Ireland, so [we picked] another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent. I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name.”

Exciting! Just a few more months to go until we can meet her! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram]