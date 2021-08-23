Kim Kardashian Shows Support For Ex Kanye West By Playing Donda While Driving -- LOOK!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going their separate ways as far as marriage is concerned, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still support each other in a healthy, mature way!

This weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proved that in a big way when she showed off a pic to her Instagram Stories on Saturday that proved she’s got Donda on the brain!

Snapping a pic in her car, the reality TV mogul showed the world that she supports her estranged husband’s career — including his latest music venture — with a playlist enjoying the forthcoming album named after the Chicago native’s late mother, Donda West.

As you can see (below), the mother of four took hold of the aux cord, hooked up her iPhone, and blasted Donda while going out and about in El Lay during this latest beautiful, sunny August weekend:

Love it!!!

Of course, with all the tracks in that pic as “Donda MIX TEST.06_o6” it’s hard to know exactly which track she’s listening to at the moment. The album has yet to be released to the public, too, so it’s anyone’s guess as to what it could be.

Yeezy’s fans know, however, that the sixth track played at the Atlanta-based listening party events over the last few weeks was “Welcome To My Life,” so maybe that’s some kind of an indication?! (Nothing for certain until the album actually comes out, of course.)

Regardless, it’s nice to see this estranged couple get along and support each other, even as the legal side of their split continues to run its course.

Very mature!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]