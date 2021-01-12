Kim Kardashian Snaps Sexy New SKIMS Pics -- But Where's Her Wedding Ring?!

There’s nothing more telling than when a woman slips off her wedding ring — especially before recording something that’s going to be published for the whole world to see! There are no accidents!

That’s where Kim Kardashian West is right now, apparently, after she popped up on Instagram Monday to promote the launch of her SKIMS brand’s latest hosiery collection. And while in any normal time this would’ve been just another promotional moment, this one looms large because it appears she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring again! Whoa!

Of course, Kim and husband Kanye West have been the talk of the entertainment gossip world the last few weeks after credible reports of an impeding divorce spilled in from insiders close to the couple. So to see the momma doing her regular biz stuff anyway, but without her wedding ring on, it certainly seems significant, doesn’t it?!

It’s tough to see (below), but as you can tell from the two pictures of her leaning once in each direction — and with each (separate) hand in full view, it appears as though her ring fingers were naked as can be while she modeled away:

Well that’s certainly notable!!

Later on, in a series of Instagram Stories further promoting the brand, Kim appeared to be wearing some kind of simple diamond band on the ring finger of one hand — though it’s not clear whether that’s part of her ring from the Chicago-born rapper or not:

Still, no matter what the deal is with the ring itself right now, it’s clear tough times are here to stay for Kimye.

We’ve been covering all the source updates about the pair’s “inevitable” divorce, and it doesn’t appear there’s any other possible ending in sight. As you may recall earlier this month, an insider previously dished dirt all about how the KUWTK star has “had enough” of her wannabe-President husband’s unpredictable actions. To that end, her mind appears all but made up at this point:

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future. He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

And can you blame her? Kanye has done some wild s**t in the last few months amid his own mental health battles! It’s only natural that Kim has been pushed to her breaking point.

And when you factor in her own (much more serious) career goals and legal aspirations, well, she doesn’t have any time for it!

