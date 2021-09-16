Kim & Kanye Both Have THOUGHTS About Her Already-Infamous Face-Covered Met Gala Look!

Kanye West is a man of few words!

At least when it comes to sharing and promoting iconic images related to high fashion, that is.

So when Kim Kardashian opted for that already-infamous, hotly-debated face-obscuring look at the 2021 Met Gala, it made sense that Yeezy would find the simplest way to make a statement about it!

On Wednesday evening, the 44-year-old rapper shared a series of pics of his now-estranged wife to his Instagram account, and he let his thoughts be known in the most minimalist way!

According to E! News, the pics — which showed off Kim’s amazing all-black outfit from the Monday evening fashion event — were captioned with one simple thing: a goat emoji! Makes sense! “GOAT” is the greatest of all time, after all, and Kim has a knack for being iconic in moments like this!

By Thursday morning, Ye’s caption got even simpler: it appeared he had actually even deleted that emoji, leaving nothing at all but the pics to stand for themselves! (Now that is iconic!)

Thousands of his nearly 9 million IG followers had already picked up on the goat, though, and commented it back to him endlessly. Still other followers shared other thoughts both positive and negative about Kim’s look — and her estranged husband caping for her on social media — in the comments (below):

“she is urs bro, get her back” “Great styling Ye” “Your inspiration in the donda album” “So is this like a poly relationship now?”

And…

“What Pokémon is this?” “Fortnite superhero skin” “Don’t get it … y’all b wearing sum weird ‘Fashion'”

Quite a few opinions about Kim in there, one way or another!

Speaking of those not-always-welcome opinions, Kim herself revealed some even more inneresting thoughts about her Met Gala look — and the public’s response to it!

Sharing a KarJenner fan account’s Twitter take on her IG Stories on Wednesday afternoon, the 40-year-old hit back at critics who condemned her memorable outfit. As you can see (below), Kim pointed out the hypocrisy of American culture when it comes to criticizing and condemning women at all turns:

Not a bad point!!!

Though we’re not sure it’s necessarily the same folks sharing memes about her shadowy Met Gala look and getting uptight about her sexuality. As we recall, Kanye was firmly in the latter category… and he clearly loves the new covered-up look.

What do U make of Kimye’s reactions to the Met Gala aftermath, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

