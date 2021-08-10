Sorry, Kanye! Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn't See The Resemblance Between HER 'Twin' Saint & Papa West!

Kim Kardashian and her fans see eye-to-eye on many things — but who her son takes after is not one of them!

The KUWTK star took to social media on Monday to lament about how the world thinks Saint West is Kanye West’s mini-me, while she personally thinks the 5-year-old looks more like his momma!

The makeup mogul made her thoughts known after a Twitter user called the little one “a light skin Kanye,” prompting the 40-year-old to reply:

“Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”

Another fan weighed in, writing:

“Girl no he looks like Kanye. But Chi[cago]! Now that’s your twin!”

But the Selfish author made it clear she sees things differently. She replied:

“What’s crazy is I don’t really see that but everyone says it!”

Eventually, Kim and her fans reached an agreement. A devotee tweeted that Saint and his big sis, North were “the perfect mix” of Kimmy kakes and the rapper, while Chicago and baby brother Psalm are the reality star and Grammy winner’s respective twins. The mother-of-four felt this statement was “well said.”

But the family resemblance talk didn’t end there! The KKW Beauty founder went on to “agree … so much” with a fan dubbing North aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s “twin.”

The discussion came a day after the superstar posted multiple pics of her and her estranged husband’s kiddos while attending the jaw dropping listening party for the hitmaker’s latest album, Donda.

As we covered, some lyrics on Kanye’s new album quite obviously referenced his relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce from him in February. At one point — with Kim and their kids in the audience listening — the rapper revealed a new track on the album which included the lyric:

“Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me”

Um… awkward!

The Jesus Walks rapper also updated lyrics to his song Love Unconditionally for this second listening party. A line in the track initially went:

“No matter what, you never abandon your family / I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family”

This time around, however, ‘Ye made a tiny but significant change to the lyrics, rapping:

“No matter what, you never abandon your family / I’m losing all my family, darling, come back to me”

While Kim doesn’t seem to be hinting at any romantic reunion with her soon-to-be ex, the pair are said to be amicably co-parenting as they seek joint physical and legal custody of their children. So it sounds like the only thing they might be quarreling about is who Saint looks like more! LOLz! We bet mommy groups and disgruntled in-laws can relate!!

