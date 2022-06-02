Mason Disick Reassures North West That Stepdads Aren’t ‘Evil People’ Amid Kravis & Kete Romances!

Mason Disick offered up some great advice to North West about stepdads!

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim Kardashian recalled to Kris Jenner a recent conversation she overheard while driving with North and Mason, who asked his aunt if she could drop him off at Travis Barker’s studio. In fact, he was actually “excited” to see him. Whoa! Kim said:

“It was me driving and Mason was in the backseat and North was in the backseat and I overheard their convo. And Mason goes, ‘Can you drop me off at Travis’ studio later?’ He asked me. … He was like, ’It’s so cool.’ And he was telling North, like, they have these bikes and it’s just, like, so fun. His tune has totally changed since the engagement.”

As viewers know, this is huge step in the right direction since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s three children have made it clear they have not been too thrilled with their momma’s new relationship with the Blink-182 drummer. They’ve especially been over their constant PDA! (And who can blame them when it’s your MOM doing that?!) Scott even revealed in a previous episode that the trio was very “upset” to not be invited to the couple’s engagement.

So it’s safe to say this transition has not been the easiest for Mason, Penelope, and Reign, but it seems the eldest Disick was ready to give Travis his stamp of approval! How so? According to Kim, the 12-year-old realized that stepfathers are not actually “evil people” like they are sometimes portrayed in films — and made share that point to his cousin North. The reality star told Kris:

“I heard him say to North, he was like ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad. You know, they’re not these evil people you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.’”

Awww! Mason is proving once again he’ll always have his cousin’s back no matter what!

(Also, why are there so many evil stepfathers in movies??)

His sweet words to North no doubt made Kim feel more at ease amid the development of her new romance with Pete Davidson. Seeing Scott’s kids accept Travis is a good sign that maybe her kids with ex Kanye West can one day be fine with another man in the house! As she expressed in a confessional:

“After hearing this conversation with Mason and North and hearing how he’s getting along with Travis and just loving someone else around, I’m like, OK, there’s hope. You know one day, I’ll have someone that can come around and hang with the kids.”

Ah, right, this is before she’d even introduced Pete to the kids! That actually took a really long time — and now we have more insight as to why!

Of course, this prompted a producer to ask why she has been so secretive about her relationship with Pete. Kim explained in the confessional that she just wanted to make sure the romance was strong before telling the whole world:

“Honestly, I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not just be so like, ‘Oh my god, I met someone and I’m having fun.’ And then just like start talking about it on a show. And then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be an idiot or a whore, either one.”

Makes sense, LOLz! She’s definitely savvy about the reality TV time delay by now!

Later in the scene with Kris, the SKIMS creator also noted that she is “always a step behind” big sis Kourt and loves having some guidance on how to handle these types of situations:

“It’s so amazing for me to have a guide of like, ‘Oh, your kids are feeling this. OK, well, my kids are gonna start to feel this.’ I’m just starting to, like, date.”

Obviously, every kid is different, so who knows if North, Saint, Chicago, or Psalm will have the same feelings about their future stepdad like Kourtney’s children did at first! But without a doubt, it sounds like if the four little ones are struggling with it, their cousin Mason will be dishing out the advice and helping through it.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Scott Disick/Instagram, WENN]