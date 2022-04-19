Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande's Pete Davidson Connection Came Well Before The Reality Star Started Dating Him!

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are cool, and always have been cool!

The famous pair, of course, share a connection to Pete Davidson. The God Is A Woman singer was engaged to the Saturday Night Live star back in 2018, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum is dating him now. So this lil throwback resurfaced on Monday, makes it all the more fun!

The Instagram account Comments By Celebs were the ones who came through, recalling when Kim took to the social media app with a paparazzi shot of her bodacious backside as she stepped into a car. Along with the pic, Kim used a lyric from Ariana’s song Pete Davidson to capture the moment, writing:

“Universe must have my back”

Right on cue, the former Victorious star commented with a follow-up lyric from the song about her former fiancé:

“Fell from the sky into my lap”

Fans of the 28-year-old pop star know the lyric by heart, of course, but if you don’t, here are those lines in the first verse of Ari’s Pete Davidson (below):

“I thought you into my life, woah

Look at my mind, yeah

No better place or a time

Look how they align

Universe must have my back

Fell from the sky into my lap

And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that”

So that is QUITE a meta-reference now nearly four years later, as Kim is head-over-heels for the Meet Cute actor!

You can see the throwback exchange HERE. And fans shared approval in the comments, too! A love-fest all around!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how Kim and Ariana recently proved they are on good terms with each other even amid their mutual romantic histories with Pete. In fact, just about a month ago, Ariana sent Pete’s new GF a swag bag of products from her beauty line. Clearly no hard feelings there!

