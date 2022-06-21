Kim Kardashian Says She Waited 6 Months To Introduce Pete Davidson To Her Kids & Talks Losing EVEN MORE Weight Since The Met Gala!

Kim Kardashian is promoting her new skincare line, SKKN by Kim, but not before getting asked all about her love life and various scandals!

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star appeared on TODAY to chat all about her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Father’s Day with ex Kanye West, and losing EVEN MORE weight since controversially slipping in to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown for the Met Gala.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager wasted no time diving in to Kim’s personal life, by asking out the gate how her recent vacation with Pete was! A smitten Kim shared:

“The best way to describe it, it was really relaxing. To be away from four kids for just even a few days is heaven. I love my kids but you know, any mom knows.”

Then, Hoda pressed her about something we found out on reality TV in the last few weeks — Kim was the one who made the first move on the former SNL star. The cover girl gushed:

“I know and that’s so not me. I ran into him a little bit before at the Met and he gave me good advice knowing I was going to be on it. So I reached out and said, ‘Hey thanks so much for that advice it was so much fun.’ Just something cas[ual] like leaving it open.”

Since then, so much has changed. Kete has become super serious, and he’s even been spending time with her children on a solo basis! Thankfully, a lot of thought went into Kim’s boyfriend meeting her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. She divulged:

“Luckily, I have a sister that has been through it all and we talked about it. And I consulted with a few therapists and friends that have been through it, so I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. And it’s different for everyone. And different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

AWW!

Kim went on:

“I waited a while. I waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up. And I think you definitely need that time to yourself. And then once you’re ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different. And it definitely took me by surprise.”

That’s actually super thoughtful. We’d expect nothing less of lawyer Kim than to consult with multiple experts! After all, she always has the kids’ best interests at heart!

Keeks also opened up about Father’s Day too, and her sweet tribute to Ye, despite their contentious ongoing divorce:

“It’s going good. We had Father’s Day at the house. The kids spent the day with him. And then we had a big Father’s Day dinner. And North cooked. Of course, I wanted to respect and honor amazing people and fathers, men in my life, that raised me and are raising my children. Everything is going good.”

Sounds pretty drama free — nice to hear!!

Of course, the ladies also had to press the model mogul on the controversy surrounding THE Marilyn dress. Reports recently came to light that Kim allegedly damaged the museum piece, after videos showing stretched seams and missing crystals surfaced.

Kardashian went into detail about how long she actually wore the garment, and the care/crew that came along with it:

“I respect her. I understand how much this dress means to American history. And with the theme being American, I thought, ‘What is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing Happy Birthday to the President of the United States?’ It was a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on, on the bottom of the carpet. I probably had it on for 3-4 mins and then I changed at the top of the stairs.”

And after all, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not said there was no damage to the gown… something that Kim echoed in this interview:

“No. Ripley’s… We worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves.”

She also re-addressed her controversial quick weight loss –but then shocked viewers by revealing she lost even more since May:

“I looked at it like a role and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. And it actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health. Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I mean am down 21 lbs., I’m not trying to lose anymore weight. I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food. I didn’t even realize it, a lot of fried foods. I just completely changed my lifestyle.”

Wow. Kind of an odd thing to share since people freaked out the last time she mentioned quick weight loss? We’re sure the critics will come for her for this as well. Another day in the life of Kim Kardashian.

To watch the entire interview, ch-ch-check out the video (below)!

We’re catching up with @KimKardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, her newest business project that’s been years in the making and more! pic.twitter.com/Chsz8cK5FW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2022

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

