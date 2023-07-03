Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Elevator Selfie -- LOOK!

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is showing off her growing baby bump!

The 44-year-old star is, of course, expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker. We’ve all collectively been basking in the glow of this amazing news for a while now ever since Kourt’s big reveal at one of the drummer’s shows. The Lemme founder has also taken the world by storm with her carefully-planned gender reveal party. And now, we’ve got even more good stuff to share: a new baby bump snap!

Blink-182 is set to play Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday night. The band and crew got there on Sunday, though, with Kourtney in tow — and she went about sharing snaps on Instagram to confirm it!

Not only did she share some pics of downtown Denver’s sights, she also posted a particularly special photo to her IG Stories. It was of herself standing in an elevator showing off her quickly-growing baby bump!

The Poosh founder was dressed simply in a white logo tee, black pants, and a long black coat. She rocked a pair of sunglasses on her head, too, for good measure. But as you can see for yourself (below), the real star of the show here was the baby bump:

Awww! We love that!

Won’t be long now, will it?!

