Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids As Blended Fam Makes Another Disneyland Trip!

Fourth of July weekend means summertime fun in the sun for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The lovely duo enjoyed themselves with their kids in tow over the long holiday weekend, making for a nice blended family look and even going back to a place they’ve been very recently: Disneyland!

First, on Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent some quality time at a short ocean-view getaway with Travis’ 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, and his 22-year-old stepdaughter (Shanna Moakler‘s daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya) Atiana De La Hoya. The three hung out alongside Kourt’s longtime pal and Poosh co-collaborator Sarah Howard, spending time in the backyard of a private home in the Malibu area and catching rays while having fun taking in the amazing view.

The girls commemorated the event on Instagram Stories, as you can see (below), showing off the fun weekend event with Kourt proving she’s getting much, much closer to her boyfriend’s children:

Co-parenting for the win!

How great is it that Alabama clearly loves chillin’ with the momma of three, as well?! So great to see Travis’ daughter get along so perfectly with his new girlfriend! Heck, this isn’t even the first ocean outing the girls’ group has had recently!

But spending Saturday together wasn’t the only fun this blended family had this weekend, either!

In fact, Disneyland-goers were lucky to be graced with Kourt and Travis’ presence once again on Sunday. The pair had just gone to The Happiest Place On Earth last week, but clearly they had so much fun then that they had to go again!

Judging by the pair’s IG Stories (below), it’s clear they enjoyed the park’s famous fireworks show for July 4, as well as the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge exhibit as Travis’ daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon also tagged along. Kourt’s kids were in tow, too, including 11-year-old Mason and 8-year-old Penelope. Reign, the 6-year-old, most especially popped up throughout his momma’s series of Disney-specific IG Stories.

Fun!!!

Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

Awww!

We especially love to see all the kids connect so well. Makes the relationship that much stronger, doesn’t it?! What do U make of Kourtney and Travis’ love connection, Perezcious readers?! Though it’s obviously a bit more informal than some situations, it sure seems like they’ve got this co-parenting thing down pat, doesn’t it??

Sound OFF with your take on this terrific twosome and all their amazing offspring down in the comments (below)!

