Kyle Richards Gets ANOTHER Tattoo For 'Friend' Morgan Wade!

Kyle Richards got some seriously romantic ink for her so-called bestie… AGAIN!

Despite the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star insisting her friendship with Morgan Wade is just that — only a friendship — they’ve already gotten MULTIPLE tattoos in honor of each other. We mean, that’s a pretty grand gesture for a fairly new friend in your life, not to mention the lovey-dovey style ink. We mean, the country singer has Kyle’s initials tattooed on her AND they’ve got matching wrist tats…

But if SOMEHOW you’re not on the Kyle-and-Morgan-are-definitely-an-item train, they keep giving us more and more clues, and they’re getting less and less subtle about it.

On Sunday tattoo artist Amanda Merkatz, AKA youareyouthful, posted a Reel to Instagram showing the 55-year-old’s fresh ink. The tattoo is a simple drawing of a cowboy (or cowgirl) hat on Kyle’s inner forearm. Sure, it could just be a hint at her love for western wear — but it could also be a big, romantic gesture toward her rumored country star lover! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We mean, the pair clearly not shy about getting some permanent body art for one another, so would it really be surprising if this is a subtle reference to her “best friend”??

