Kyle Richards Slams Lisa Vanderpump Over Shady Comment About Her 'New Nose' Amid Feud!

The feud continues!!

Just days after Lisa Vanderpump made headlines for sending her restaurant bill to ex-BFF Kyle Richards, the pair are now causing a ruckus over their continued confrontation. In a new interview With E! News’ Daily Pop Thursday, Lisa resorted to insulting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s appearance, saying:

“She should keep her new nose out of my business!”

Related: Lisa Sued (Again!) For Alleged Wage Theft & Manipulation

Two days later, the 52-year-old was asked how she felt about that diss, and her reaction just proves how much she doesn’t give a f**k about her former friend! Caught in the car with her sisters Kim and Kathy Richards, the actress demanded:

“I don’t care what she says, it’s not important.”

But apparently she hadn’t even heard what Vanderpump had to say. When she was updated by the paparazzi, Kim burst into laughter. LOLz!! See the priceless moment (below)!

This back-and-forth has been going on a while now, ever since the 60-year-old apparently thought it would be funny to send her dinner bill to her co-star. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week, the annoyed customer said:

“I was at dinner with one of our producers and she sent a bill over and, you know, she later said — ‘cause she likes to look at Twitter and all that and see what people who don’t know us say — and everyone thought, ‘Oh, you couldn’t take a joke.’”

It wasn’t really the “joke” that frustrated the Bravolebrity, as she continued:

“She never speaks to me when I see her, and I say hello to her. Every time I see her, I go up, I’m polite. And the last time, she was so rude that this was actually the first time I didn’t go up to her table.”

Worse, the British restaurateur reportedly defaced a poster a fan was trying to have signed by the entire cast. When Richards exited the eatery, she added:

“When [Vanderpump] left dinner, she went outside and there was a fan who collects autographs and he asked me to sign some Halloween posters and he had a Real Housewives picture that he wanted all the cast to sign and [Lisa] Rinna had already signed it. Vanderpump put exes through all of our faces and mustaches and crossed us out and put a heart next to her name and signed it and ruined his photo. That’s the real story. She’ll put a spin on it.”

Ugh, sad to see that happen to a fan’s request — even if Vanderpump thought it would be funny. She’s clearly got the wrong sense of humor for Richards!

Related: Bachelor Stars Reveal Their SHOCKINGLY LOW Salaries!

Days before the RHOBH lead’s talk show appearance, the Dancing With The Stars alum tried to squash the rumors that had circulated about whether or not she eventually did pay her bill. Speaking to dailymail.com, Lisa slammed Kyle while trying to redeem herself, complaining:

“I didn’t think I’d have to produce [the tab], but here is the proof I paid the restaurant bill. Ken [Todd] and I also gave the wonderful server a $40 tip in cash and the delightful hostess $15 for seating us so quickly. This once again reinforces why I left the show as Kyle can’t be trusted to tell the truth, and she most certainly can’t take a joke.”

Given all this drama, this prank seriously couldn’t have gone worse!! Lisa’s obviously in her feels over Kyle’s harsh reaction since she’s resorting to insulting her appearance. What do YOU think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Instar/WENN]